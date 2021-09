The Cleveland Clinic is working to expand its presence and access to patients through new construction projects. 1. Cleveland Clinic London hospital. Cleveland Clinic expects to wrap up construction of its 184-bed London hospital this month. The hospital is expected to open for patients early next year. The project faced some delays caused by COVID-19 and social-distancing restrictions in the U.K. Cleveland Clinic is renovating a building in central London into an eight-story, 324,000-square-foot healthcare facility.

