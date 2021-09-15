CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas abortion law strains clinics: ‘Exactly what we feared’

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas say they have seen a sharp drop in patients in the two weeks since the nation’s strictest abortion law took effect. In new court filings in Texas, Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers describe clinics that have turned away more than 100 women under the new law. It prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks. That’s before some women know they’re pregnant. The Biden administration is seeking an emergency order to temporarily block enforcement of the law in Texas.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Strains#Abortions#Associated Press#Ap#Planned Parenthood
MSNBC

Texas' abortion law is the start of the Republican endgame

Last week the Supreme Court did something courts don’t usually do: It gutted Roe v. Wade, a landmark legal precedent that stood for almost 50 years. Since 1973, Roe has guaranteed the legal right to an abortion. It has been so impactful that most Americans know the case by name. Now, the Supreme Court has cast that right into doubt.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

If we fail to act on women’s reproductive rights, Pa. will become the next Texas | Opinion

By Liz Hanbidge Pennsylvania is more like Texas than you think. Recently I began receiving more frequent calls about women’s reproductive rights. Such calls are not uncommon for me, but usually they relate to Pennsylvania, the commonwealth in which I serve as an elected representative. Lately, though, people mostly wanted to talk about Texas. I have […] The post If we fail to act on women’s reproductive rights, Pa. will become the next Texas | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Chaos will follow Texas’s new abortion law

The Sept. 4 front-page article “At least 7 states move to follow Texas on abortion” quoted, without comment, two elected officials who described themselves as supporting “the strongest pro life laws” and “an unwavering advocate for the sanctity of human life.” The article did not note that these officials, South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) and Ohio state Sen. Kristina Roegner (R), have both failed to support public health measures known to save lives in the context of the pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

The Texas Abortion Ban Is Also an Attack on Men

It’s not just people who can get pregnant in Texas who are afraid and upset about the state’s draconian new abortion law. Men are, too. Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah came on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal to fill in Molly Jong-Fast on what’s going on in her home state. And it’s not good, for either gender.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Post

What the Justice Department should do to stop the Texas abortion law

Laurence H. Tribe is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor emeritus and a professor of constitutional law emeritus at Harvard Law School. The Texas legislature and five Supreme Court justices have joined forces to eviscerate women’s abortion rights — the legislature by creating and the justices by leaving in place a system of private bounties designed to intimidate all who would help women exercise the right to choose. But the federal government has — and should use — its own powers, including criminal prosecution, to prevent the law from being enforced and to reduce its chilling effects.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy