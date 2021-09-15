CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas lingers in Louisiana, dumps rain as far as Florida

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bands of heavy rain have been pummeling parts of the Alabama Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle. It’s the result of moisture pulled up from the Gulf of Mexico by slow-moving Tropical Depression Nicholas. The National Weather Service says Nicholas is expected to stay over Louisiana and until it dissipates Friday. And it’s expected to spread rain over the central Gulf Coast until then. The heaviest Wednesday afternoon were far to the east of the depression’s center. The National Weather Service said flash flood watches stretched from coastal Mississippi into northwest Florida.

