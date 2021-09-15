CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Apples and oranges comparison

By Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa
 5 days ago

An Aug. 30 letter, "Meaning of Life," criticized our appointed Attorney General John O'Connor. The writer asked how a person who claims to be pro-life can support the death penalty. What is the difference between killing a newly conceived child in the womb and killing a person who is alive?

