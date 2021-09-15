CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar ends mixed on risk aversion despite soft US CPI

FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greenback erased its losses from soft U.S. inflation data and ended the day higher against majority of its peers except yen and swiss franc on Tuesday as concerns about global growth triggered risk-averse usd buying. Reuters reported underlying U.S. consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months...

DailyFx

US Dollar Soars, CAD Slammed, China Risks Dictating Price Action

Sentiment in China deteriorated even further overnight amid the rising risks regarding Chinese property developer, Evergrande, which saw its shares fall another 10%. As such, while the Federal Reserve decision will garner market attention, risk appetite looks set to be dictated by China and thus, this is where traders focus should lie. On Thursday, two interest payments valued at $83.5mln and $36mln will be due, marking a test of the property developers ability to continue making interest payments. That said, headlines regarding Evergrande will be closely watched and likely will see increased market sensitivity to developments.
MARKETS
oilandgas360.com

Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, dollar’s gain

LONDON -Oil fell below $75 a barrel on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, although crude pared earlier losses on signs that some U.S. Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage. The dollar, seen as a safe haven,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#European Union#Consumer Price Index#Risk Aversion#Ny Fed#Reuters#The Labor Department#Japanese#Asian#U S Treasury#Usd#British#Rpi#Dclg#Eu#Nahb
FXStreet.com

Fed taper timeline nears; US yields, dollar extends gains

Risk-Off in Asia on China Evergrande, weak resources. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, extended its gains, climbing 0.39% to close at 93.20 (92.85). US Treasury bond yields rose on Friday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Speculation that the Fed will move policy sooner than later grew following the strong US Retail Sales results last Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.36%. The Euro retreated 0.38% to 1.1725 after it broke through strong support at 1.1750 (1.1770 Friday). Sterling slid to 1.3730 (1.3795) on lower a UK Retail Sales report and an overall stronger Greenback. The Aussie tumbled to 0.7265 (0.7295) as iron-ore prices extended their decline.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews three-week low near 0.7250 amid risk-off mood

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, prints three-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid coronavirus fears, pre-Fed anxiety and Evergrande woes. Light calendar, off in China, Japan restrict moves but bears stay hopeful amid tapering tantrums. AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7250, down 0.44% intraday while declining to the lowest levels...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near 110.00 on firmer USD, risk-aversion

USD/JPY kickstarts fresh trading week in a muted tone. US Dollar Index remains strong above 93.00 on mixed economic data. Coronavirus jitters, geopolitical tensions keep inflow to safe-haven Yen. USD/JPY treads water in the early Asia session on Monday morning. The pair tested the low of 109.21 in the previous...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes monthly lows near $1,745 on higher USD

Gold remains consolidated ahead of the Fed this week. US dollar remains favoured for its safe-haven allure and prospects of Fed tapering. Update: Gold prices touch the lowest level in a month and continue with its previous two week’s downside momentum. The biggest single day fall of $30 was observed on Thursday following a higher-than-expected US Retail sales data. A stable retail sector indicates higher consumer sentiment, which could mean a more hawkish Fed in its two-day meeting in the week. Investors remained cautious ahead of the much anticipated FOMC meeting as they waited for clues about the timeline to slow the central bank's $120 billion monthly bond purchase program. Furthermore, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields trade at 1.36% with 0.49% gains. The greenback rallies above 93.00 for the first time since August 22, following the footprints of the US bond yields. A higher USD valuations make gold expensive for the other currency holders investors.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index pushes higher and approaches 93.40

DXY extends the advance to the vicinity of 93.40 on Monday. US 10-year yields recede from recent peaks beyond 1.38%. NAHB Index will be the only release in the NA calendar. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), looks to extend the recent breakout of the key 93.00 barrier at the beginning of the week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD risk reversal snaps two-day downtrend, focus on Canada elections

One-month risk reversal on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, rises for the first time in three days, not to forget mentioning about portraying the strongest bullish bias in a week, according to data source Reuters. A call option gives the holder the right but...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY remains depressed below 151.00 amid risk version

GBP/JPY extends the previous week’s decline on Monday. The sterling remains pressured on Brexit, mixed economic data and general risk-off sentiment. Pre-Fed market volatility, coronavirus fears keep the yen demand intact. GBP/JPY edges lower on Monday in the early European trading hours. The pair opened higher but surrendered all the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

The dollar remains in pole position

Hesitancy was the dominant mood on global markets on Friday. Ever more topics are coming to the forefront, potentially derailing the buy-on-dips momentum that dominated trading in risky assets/equities during most of the (post-) pandemic era. Markets feel the point is nearing where monetary stimulus will be scaled, with Fed (and later ECB) tapering looming. Still, the recovery faces multiply hurdles, ranging from uncertainty on the ST development of the pandemic, over to the potential growth impact from soaring commodity and energy prices, to several potential political headwinds (China regulation, US debt ceiling) or other event risks (Evergrande). Both US and European equities finished with losses of up to 1.0%. At the same time, safe haven core bonds failed to profit. German yields extended their protracted rebound, rising 0.8 bp (2-y) to 2.2 bp (10 & 30 y). Comments/headlines on several ECB (Lane, Kazaks …) members assessing whether inflation might turn out higher than the September ECB forecasts served as a ‘sign of the times’ for European bond investors even as the comments remained ‘two ways’. The German 10-y yield tested the -0.27% resistance, reaching the highest level in more than two months. US yields rose up 2.4 bp, with the belly of the curve (10-y & 5-y underperforming). Real yields were the driver. Early in the session, EUR/USD was supported by the rise in EMU yields, but safe haven buying finally caused the dollar to win the intraday battle. EUR/USD closed at 1.1725. Aside from the euro, the likes of the yen (close USD/JPY 109.93) and the Swiss franc (close EUR/CHF 1.093) weren’t able to compete with the USD’s safe haven bid, probably due to the rise in real yields. The damage for sterling could have been bigger considering the combination of risk-off and poor UK august retail sales. EUR/GBP closed at 0.8537).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD hits three-week low as risk sentiment sours

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar hit a fresh three-week low on Friday, down 0.36% to open this morning at 0.7262. It wasn't a one-way decline throughout intra-day trade however with some promising price action seeing the Aussie hit 0.7321 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, it wasn't to last as the Americans bid up the greenback late on Friday which saw the Aussie tumble.
RETAIL
investing.com

Oil falls on risk aversion; losses limited by U.S. supply problems

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell 1% on Monday as investors grew more risk averse, which hurt stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, but oil drew support from signs that some U.S. Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage. Brent crude fell 82 cents, or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears tease five-week low near $1,750, China, Fed eyed

Gold rejects Friday’s corrective pullback, pressured around mid-August lows. China’s Evergrande joins pre-Fed anxiety to weigh on the risk appetite. US stimulus, debt limit chatters exert additional downside pressure amid off in China, Japan. Gold (XAU/USD) bears regain controls ahead of the key weekly events, down 0.36% intraday near $1,748...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks to 1.1700, refreshes monthly low on firmer USD ahead of Fed

EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend to renew multi-day low, holds lower ground of late. Risk-off mood underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand even as Treasury yields struggle amid off in Japan, China. A light calendar challenges momentum traders but covid woes, China headlines and geopolitics join Fed hawks to favor bears. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

CFTC Positioning Report: USD net longs remained firm

Speculative bullish bets in the dollar increased for the fourth consecutive week and now reached levels last seen back in late February 2020, on the verge of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the net longs/open interest ratio approached the 55% level, last seen in mid-May 2020. The US Dollar Index (DXY) traded within a consolidative mood during the week under scrutiny, as market participants were digesting the latest Payrolls figures, while Fed-speakers insisted on a sooner-than-anticipated QE tapering and US yields corrected lower from tops.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD a critical watch on BoE and Fed week

GBP/USD awaits the outcome of this week's crucial central bank meetings. GBP/USD holds above 200 EMA despite firmer US dollar. It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve central bank meetings. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY slides to fresh session lows, around 109.75-70 area amid risk-off

USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Monday and snapped two days of the winning streak. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on the pair. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and might help limit the downside. The USD/JPY pair extended its steady...
CURRENCIES

