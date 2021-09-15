Dollar ends mixed on risk aversion despite soft US CPI

Hesitancy was the dominant mood on global markets on Friday. Ever more topics are coming to the forefront, potentially derailing the buy-on-dips momentum that dominated trading in risky assets/equities during most of the (post-) pandemic era. Markets feel the point is nearing where monetary stimulus will be scaled, with Fed (and later ECB) tapering looming. Still, the recovery faces multiply hurdles, ranging from uncertainty on the ST development of the pandemic, over to the potential growth impact from soaring commodity and energy prices, to several potential political headwinds (China regulation, US debt ceiling) or other event risks (Evergrande). Both US and European equities finished with losses of up to 1.0%. At the same time, safe haven core bonds failed to profit. German yields extended their protracted rebound, rising 0.8 bp (2-y) to 2.2 bp (10 & 30 y). Comments/headlines on several ECB (Lane, Kazaks …) members assessing whether inflation might turn out higher than the September ECB forecasts served as a ‘sign of the times’ for European bond investors even as the comments remained ‘two ways’. The German 10-y yield tested the -0.27% resistance, reaching the highest level in more than two months. US yields rose up 2.4 bp, with the belly of the curve (10-y & 5-y underperforming). Real yields were the driver. Early in the session, EUR/USD was supported by the rise in EMU yields, but safe haven buying finally caused the dollar to win the intraday battle. EUR/USD closed at 1.1725. Aside from the euro, the likes of the yen (close USD/JPY 109.93) and the Swiss franc (close EUR/CHF 1.093) weren’t able to compete with the USD’s safe haven bid, probably due to the rise in real yields. The damage for sterling could have been bigger considering the combination of risk-off and poor UK august retail sales. EUR/GBP closed at 0.8537).

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO