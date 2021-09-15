TUESDAY SCHOLASTICS: LH swimmers get off the blocks with an upset; Cheshire runs streak to 76; soccer squads savor sweet night
WALLINGFORD — The Lyman Hall girls swim team captured all but one event to score a 100-85 upset of Daniel Hand in its season opener on Tuesday afternoon at the Sheehan pool. The Trojans, a SCC Division II squad, set the tone against the Division I Tigers by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:58.15 with the returning All-State quartet of Elise Richardson, Caroline Krawec, Hailey Baker and Elena Bielesz.www.myrecordjournal.com
