Wallingford, CT

TUESDAY SCHOLASTICS: LH swimmers get off the blocks with an upset; Cheshire runs streak to 76; soccer squads savor sweet night

By , Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLINGFORD — The Lyman Hall girls swim team captured all but one event to score a 100-85 upset of Daniel Hand in its season opener on Tuesday afternoon at the Sheehan pool. The Trojans, a SCC Division II squad, set the tone against the Division I Tigers by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:58.15 with the returning All-State quartet of Elise Richardson, Caroline Krawec, Hailey Baker and Elena Bielesz.

Wallingford, CT
