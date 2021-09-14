CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European Equities: Economic Data from China, the Eurozone, and the U.S in Focus

By Bob Mason
fxempire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnow where the Market is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. So what. Investors are...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Economic Data#European Commission#European Equities#French#Pds#Cfd#Italian#Eurozone Core#Eurostoxx600#Fed#Daimler#Continental#Commerzbank#Cac#Credit Agricole#Bnp Paribas#Stellantis Nv#Renault#Air France Klm
etftrends.com

“Why Did the Market Go Down Today”?

We have been saying for the past few weeks that the markets could experience an “outlier day.” As a reminder, Canterbury defines an “outlier day” as a day beyond 1.5%, up or down. As of Friday’s close, the Canterbury Volatility Index read CVI 48 on the S&P 500. This volatility level is extremely low. In other words, the market had been lulled to sleep. When this occurs, there is a higher probability of one of these outlier days occurring, just like the day experienced Monday, September 20th.
STOCKS
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
CNN

He pushed Uber out of China. Then he got too big for Beijing

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Cheng Wei built a world-class ride-hailing app that not even Uber could keep up with in China. But Didi's risky play for expansion and dominance — culminating in a disastrous IPO this summer — has caused it to run afoul of Beijing. And now, the company's top executive faces a difficult balancing act: placating regulators at home and investors abroad, while fending off fierce competition.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Is China about to face its "Lehman Brothers moment"?

One of China's biggest property developers is at risk of buckling under billions of dollars in debt, raising concerns among investors around the globe that China could face a "Lehman Brothers moment" if the firm collapses and triggers financial contagion. Here's why Evergrande Group is suddenly rattling financial markets from Hong Kong to Wall Street.
ECONOMY
The Independent

FTSE slides after Evergrande sparks sell-off but airliners rebound sharply

The FTSE 100 slid as it followed the Evergrande-driven global sell off but recovered from intra-day losses on the back of a recovery by travel stocks.British Airways owner IAG soared by more than 11%, or 16.68p, to 166.18p after it was confirmed that the White House will ease travel restrictions to US from Europe in November.Airliners had already been buoyed by the announcement last week that UK restrictions would be eased but their shares took flight at the end of the session on Monday.London’s top flight closed 59.73 points, or 0.86%, lower at 6,903.91 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, pressured as concerns over Evergrande feed risk-off sentiment

Oil futures settled lower on Monday, as concerns over a possible collapse of Chinese property developer Evergrande fed risk-off sentiment, pulling U.S. and global stock markets sharply lower. "Evergrande's woes are threatening the outlook for the world's second largest economy and making some investors question China's growth outlook and whether it is safe to invest there," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell $1.68, or 2.3%, to settle at $70.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

The housing market index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index, which declined to 75 in August, is expected to hold at the same level in September. The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
MARKETS
fxempire.com

S&P 500 Is Poised to Open Much Lower, Is This a Dip-buying Opportunity?

The broad stock market index broke below its short-term consolidation on Friday, as the S&P 500 index fell below its recent local lows along 4,450 price level. On September 2 the index reached a new record high of 4,545.85. Since then it has lost almost 120 points. This morning stocks are expected to open much lower following big declines in Asia and Europe after news about Evergrande Real Estate Group crisis in China.
STOCKS
talesbuzz.com

U.S. To Ease Travel Restrictions On Visitors From UK, European Union – Talesbuzz

The United States plans to ease restrictions on travel by visitors from the United Kingdom and the European Union, allowing the entry of foreign nationals as long as they are fully vaccinated. The EU’s ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrinidis, wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated,...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy