Everything from ukulele sessions to comedy writing workshops on offer in Sunderland and South Tyneside as Cultural Spring launches new programme for Sunderland and South Tyneside

Sunderland Echo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cultural Spring has announced its new season of activities, running for the next 18 months. Writing bootcamps, a comedy writing workshop, singing sessions and the opportunity to learn and be inspired by ‘awesome artists’ are all promised by organisers. There will also be craft packs to complete at home,...

www.sunderlandecho.com

