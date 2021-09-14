CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put-In-Bay, Ohio Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

When it comes to small-town destinations, Ohio takes the cake. The Buckeye State offers an impressive assortment of charming, historic, and downright picturesque communities that each warrant a visit. Today’s feature destination has recently been recognized as one of the best small-town vacations in America and frankly, we couldn’t agree more! Here’s more on what distinguishes the town of Put-In-Bay as one of the most unique getaways in the state.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLH7W_0bwUI5xC00
If you're an Ohio local, you're likely not surprised to learn that Put-In-Bay is such an esteemed destination. This quaint little destination isn't exactly a hidden gem.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pI5VF_0bwUI5xC00
And yet, many people have never ventured to this picturesque corner of the Buckeye State that's only accessible via ferry. Once you arrive, though, you may find that you'll never want to leave!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wL1cK_0bwUI5xC00
The village is located off the shores of Lake Erie on South Bass Island. With its stunning water views, historic landmarks, and exciting attractions, Put-In-Bay has earned the nickname "Key West of the North."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akJNg_0bwUI5xC00
Visitors traveling with the entire family will be delighted to learn that there are plenty of family-friendly attractions to enjoy. Some of these include Perry's Cave, the Butterfly House at Put-In-Bay, watercraft rentals, and a whole host of seasonal festivals that take place throughout the year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuxaY_0bwUI5xC00
Another must-see attraction is Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial. Towering an impressive 352 feet, this monument recognizes those who fought in the War of 1812 in the Battle of Lake Erie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5omx_0bwUI5xC00
After a day full of sightseeing, you'll likely be ready to refuel. Fortunately, you'll find that Put-In-Bay has no shortage of incredible dining options, many boasting waterfront views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh7xt_0bwUI5xC00
So whether you're looking for a small-town staycation or happen to be traveling from out of state, you'll have to agree that Put-In-Bay is one of the best day trip destinations in all of Ohio.

When’s the last time you visited Put-In-Bay, Ohio? What are some of your favorite things to do there? Be sure to share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information on planning your visit to this Lake Erie destination, be sure to visit the official Put-In-Bay tourism website.

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

