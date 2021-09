ST. LOUIS - September is Vascular Disease Awareness Month and a local cardiologist and vascular physician, Raffi Krikorian MD., of Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, is working to educate people about these common and potentially dangerous conditions. Vascular disease refers to any condition that affects your circulatory system - the vast network of arteries and veins in your body. High blood pressure is by far the most common type of vascular disease, affecting nearly half of all adults in the Continue Reading

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO