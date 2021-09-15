Hayden leads Lady Aces to 9-0 win

Maddie Hayden scored three goals and dished out an assist to help Owensboro Catholic capture a 9-0 girls’ high school soccer victory against district foe Owensboro on Tuesday night at OCHS’s Independence Field.

Jahaira Ward and Ashton Logsdon posted a goal and two assists apiece for the Lady Aces (12-3, 6-0 in 9th District), while Annie Helwig and Katie Riney tallied one goal and one assist each. Corrie Milem and Mallary Bailey also notched goals, with Emilee Cecil and Ginny Young passing for assists.

Catholic coach Andy Hines was quick to credit his team’s balanced contributions in the victory.

“We had Corrie, who scored her first high school career goal,” he said. “You had people get assists who don’t normally get assists, and you had people get goals who don’t normally score goals. It wasn’t just Maddie and Ashton, it’s been multiple people throughout the year. It’s been great as a team.”

Goalkeeper Abby Payne also recorded five saves en route to her eighth shutout of the season — including five clean sheets in the Lady Aces’ six district wins.

Catholic jumped out to an early lead on Riney’s goal in the fourth minute. Ward scored with 15:29 left in the first half, followed by goals from Milem and Bailey that gave Catholic a 4-0 halftime advantage.

Hayden scored her first goal three minutes into the second half, and less than 10 minutes later, she passed to Logsdon for another score. Helwig’s goal with 16:53 left pushed the Lady Aces to a 7-0 advantage, and Hayden struck for two more goals down the stretch to provide the final margin.

“Maddie’s a two-foot player — she can score right-footed and left-footed — and she’s got a good touch on the ball, and she’s got an engine,” Hines said of his leading scorer and passer. “She does a lot. She creates opportunities. ... Last year, I think she was the district player of the year, but she wasn’t named it, so I think she’s out to make a point this year.”

Goalkeeper Chandler Worth was credited with 25 saves for Owensboro (5-6, 2-4).

The Lady Devils return to action Thursday with a home matchup against Breckinridge County, while the Lady Aces are slated to play South Warren next Tuesday before heading into All ‘A’ Classic state tournament play.

“I think we’re firing at the right time,” said Hines, whose team won 9th District and 3rd Region titles last season. “We’ve lost one game to a Kentucky school, Ohio County, which is a big rival. I think if we keep working and keep healthy, I think we got a good shot at doing the same thing we did last year.”