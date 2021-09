Bullhead City, AZ – September 14, 2021 – Bullhead City Police arrested Dennis Ventura, 40, for robbing an elderly couple in their home this morning. At about 7 a.m., the victims reported that an unknown man was in their kitchen and demanded through intimidation the couple’s car keys, money, cell phone and a gun. He then fled their home, 1700 block of Georgia Lane, taking the victims’ cell phone and vehicle.