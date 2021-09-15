CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin and Curt Recap Grand Prix of Portland

By Sam Rumpza
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin look back on the wild and unpredictable Grand Prix of Portland, in which Alex Palou earned his third win of the season and regained the lead in the point standings. The guys discuss the first lap incident where Palou was shuffled back to 16th and the confusion surrounding the reordering of the field after the first turn caution. They also debate what changes IndyCar could make to the start at Portland, which has seen a number of lap one incidents over the years. They break down Pato O’Ward’s speed issues from Portland and the potential for his team to switch an engine for the final two races of the season.

