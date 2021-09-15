CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Colleges push student vaccines as campuses reopen

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis by The Associated Press shows 26 of the nation's 50 largest public universities aren't requiring COVID-19 vaccination. (Sept. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/54238b936b3240d5bc28be5066d77d26. News In Your Inbox!. Right Now. 63°. Partly Cloudy.

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

US closes part of Texas border amid migrant crisis

The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. (Sept. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0d1152e82d44479790503689ec421db7.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy