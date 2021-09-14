CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI FAMILY PHOTOGRAPHER | OUTDOOR FAMILY SESSION

Oh man, where do I even begin. This family. I have met a lot of people in my days and this family is one that has touched my heart in more ways than I can even count. Sarah is literally the kindest human I have ever met. Her warmth just radiates all over everything that she touches. She is a successful business owner of Eden Health Spa & Salon, located in beautiful downtown Cape Girardeau. If you are my client you have been here. This is where I send all my momma’s to be spoiled before their sessions. She is a mother, wife, Christ follower, sister, daughter, and friend to so so many. To know her is to love her. She is always your biggest cheerleader, supporter, and confidant. Her and her husband, Matt go together like peanut butter and jelly. They are raising 4 amazing children and they have also been iconic leaders in our community. Passionate about cleaning up the downtown area and turning it into a safe environment and restoring old homes to their natural beauty. I really can not think of anything better. What a journey to be on and what a difference they are making in the lives of so many. I really could just go on and on about them. Sarah booked my sunflower fields because sunflowers have a special meaning in her life. They were her grandmothers favorite flowers and they even incorporated them into their wedding. It was evident that her grandmother was shining down on the faces of her beautiful babies the evening of their session. I get goosebumps just thinking about it. We cried at her ordering appointment. The images are just stunning. She ordered a beautiful Italian leather album from her session and has already booked sunflowers for 2022. I am so honored to be a part of their lives. Since they have moved to the Cape Girardeau area I have photographed their 2 youngest babies newborn sessions, Santa sessions, and I also did sweet little Mary’s (aka Sarah jr) and Franny’s cake smash. If you haven’t already checked out her spa, do that!! You will get top notch customer service and all of the staff treat you like family.