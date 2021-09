Argus Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) targeting acquisitions in the broader media and entertainment sectors that was launched earlier this year by former top CBS executives, is set to go public on Wednesday. The SPAC, or “blank check” company, priced an upsized initial public offering of 26.5 million units at $10 each, looking to raise $265 million after previously reducing its original target from $300 million to $250 million. “Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant,” the company said. Each whole warrant can be exercised to purchase one...

