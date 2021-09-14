Diamond Beat: Boston takes series at Seattle

Sept. 13-19: Following results from Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

Pro baseball

Red Sox 9, Mariners 4, 10 innings — Seattle (78-68), still clinging to American League wild-card hopes, lost two out of three games to Boston at home, and now heads out on a 10-game road trip, starting Friday in Kansas City.

The Red Sox scored six runs in the 10th inning. Kyle Schwarber had a two-run single and Christian Vazquez a two-run double.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

Pro baseball

Red Sox 8, Mariners 4 — Boston scored five runs in the eighth inning, three on a Kyle Schwarber bases-clearing double and two on a homer by Alex Verdugo, to beat Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec hit solo homers for the Red Sox.

The American League wild-card contending teams play their series finale at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Hops 7, Canadians 4 — The High-A West League teams that play at Ron Tonkin Field are playing their final series of the season.

Hillsboro took the first game. Ronny Simon hit a two-run homer. Collin Sullivan allowed three hits and two runs in five innings. The Hops' entire previous series at Tri-City had to be canceled because of COVID-19 contact tracing with the Dust Devils.

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Red Sox 4 — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Seattle held off Boston in the first game of an important three-game series. Both teams are competing to be in the American League wild-card game.

Haniger's homer off Ryan Brasier, his career-high 33rd, gave Seattle a 5-2 lead. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning off reliever Paul Sewald.

But, in the ninth, Drew Steckenrider set the Red Sox down in order to preserve the win.

The Mariners scored twice early off Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez. But Jose Iglesias had a homer and an RBI single, off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, as Boston tied it, setting up the late-inning home runs.

Haniger went 4-for-4 and leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford 3-for-4.