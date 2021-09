Carlos David Ortiz passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the age of 64. Carlos was born on July 15, 1957, in Galveston. Throughout his life he worked in many industries. In his younger years he was a trucker, mechanic, and firefighter. In 1996 he began his law enforcement career. During this time he worked for several agencies. He was presently employed at the Colorado County Sheriff's Office in Columbus.