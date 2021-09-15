CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change is here, and we need to fight it

By Abigail Myers
Daily Mississippian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“That’s a problem for future generations.” I have heard this line from many of my peers every time climate change is brought up. Claims that the “sea level will rise 1-8 feet by 2100,” or the Arctic is “likely to become ice-free,” which are likely not going to be a reality during the majority — or even any — of my life or my peers’ lives, lead many to believe that climate change is an ignorable problem, or maybe not even a problem at all.

Birmingham Star

Broader systemic change needed to avoid climate catastrophe

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall off the coast of Louisiana, triggering a slow-moving disaster. But greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise, and exactly 16 years after Katrina, Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 miles per hour and up to 10 ...
ENVIRONMENT
raleighnews.net

Climate-change adaptation needed for Australian farming to survive

The findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggest Australia may have to jettison tracts of the bush unless there is a massive investment in climate-change adaptation and planning. The potential impacts of climate change on employment and the livability of the regions have not been adequately considered. Even...
AGRICULTURE
Gainesville Times

Opinion: Why we need climate action now

The International Panel on Climate Change has been studying the effects climate change will have on our planet since 1988. They have produced four carefully researched studies that have been warning us about what will happen to our planet should we heat up by 1.5, 2, 3 or more degrees centigrade.
ENVIRONMENT
floridaphoenix.com

Agriculture section of reconciliation bill centers on fighting climate change, enhancing research

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Monday finished marking up its section of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The agriculture portion would provide funding for historically Black land grant colleges and investments in urban agriculture, along with boosting U.S. Department of Agriculture programs to address climate change threats in farming.
AGRICULTURE
Pitt News

Opinion | We need to adapt to an already changed climate

Hurricane Ida did not shock me. Sure, as I read about displaced families and destroyed homes, I was saddened and worried for the people of Louisiana, but I was not surprised. After coverage of one natural disaster ends, it is replaced by the next tragedy. Wildfires continue to burn in California. Sea levels rise, overtaking homes by shorelines. Temperatures rise to unprecedented highs and the lengths of droughts extend. More extreme natural disasters are the new normal.
CALIFORNIA, PA
teslarati.com

Rivian collaborates with non-profit to preserve biodiversity and fight climate change

Rivian announced a collaboration with a non-profit organization called The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to preserve biodiversity, fight climate change, and keep adventures wild. Rivian will provide vehicles to TNC sites in California, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Florida as part of the collaboration. Rivian will help The Nature Conservancy explore opportunities to further electrify the non-profit’s fleet in the 5.7 million acres of lands it manages across the United States in the following months.
ENVIRONMENT
Virginia Mercury

Part of reconciliation bill centers on fighting climate change, funding scholarships at HBCUs

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Monday finished marking up its section of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The agriculture portion would provide funding for historically Black land grant colleges, including Virginia State University, and investments in urban agriculture, along with boosting U.S. Department of Agriculture programs to address climate change threats in […] The post Part of reconciliation bill centers on fighting climate change, funding scholarships at HBCUs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
INFORUM

Letter: Consider becoming a vegetarian or flexitarian to help fight climate change

The Forum recently announced that an Italian steakhouse would be opening soon in Fargo. About the same time, a study of the environmental impact of global food production appeared in the technical journal Nature Food. It found that global food production accounts for 35% of all global greenhouse emissions, and that over half of that (57%) came from animal food production. The study has not yet been reported in The Forum. An expert who was not one of the co-authors described the study as “the gold standard” for such analysis. Global plant food production also emits lots of greenhouse gases, but far less.
FARGO, ND
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’

A challenging combination of food scarcity and climate change-related threats to agriculture are driving calls for a “transformation” in food systems, an economist told environmental journalists this week.  Those issues are expected to be discussed by world leaders at a special United Nations food systems conference Sept. 23 in New York. Channing Arndt, a development economist […] The post Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
