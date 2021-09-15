Climate change is here, and we need to fight it

The Forum recently announced that an Italian steakhouse would be opening soon in Fargo. About the same time, a study of the environmental impact of global food production appeared in the technical journal Nature Food. It found that global food production accounts for 35% of all global greenhouse emissions, and that over half of that (57%) came from animal food production. The study has not yet been reported in The Forum. An expert who was not one of the co-authors described the study as “the gold standard” for such analysis. Global plant food production also emits lots of greenhouse gases, but far less.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO