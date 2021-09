BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a bombshell announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul about vaccine requirements at sports events, many ticketholders were left with questions. If roughly 30% of Erie County is not vaccinated, that means several thousand fans with tickets now have a little over a week to decide whether to get their first shot or sell their tickets. One, Kylie, is selling her floor seat tickets for the Eric Church concert 10 days before he performs at the KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO