U.S. Politics

Opinion: Republicans want big government on steroids

LJWORLD
 5 days ago

I’m old enough to remember when the Republican Party stood for limited government — when Ronald Reagan thundered “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”. Today’s Republican Party, while still claiming to stand for limited government, is practicing just the opposite: government intrusion everywhere. Republican...

www2.ljworld.com

POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Pennsylvania Republicans invade voters’ privacy in service of the ‘big lie’

In July, I praised guidance that the Justice Department issued regarding phony election “audits,” such as the one underway in Maricopa County, Ariz. That guidance stated:. There have been reports, with respect to some of the post-2020 ballot examinations, of proposals to contact individuals face to face to see whether the individuals were qualified voters who had actually voted. . . . This sort of activity raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters. . . . Jurisdictions that authorize or conduct audits must ensure that the way those reviews are conducted has neither the purpose nor the effect of dissuading qualified citizens from participating in the electoral process. If they do not, the Department will act to ensure that all eligible citizens feel safe in exercising their right to register and cast a ballot in future elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AL.com

Opinion: Why no competitive elections? They wanted it this way.

Chances are you know next to nothing about it. Perhaps you heard that they recently voted to ban critical race theory teachings from K-12 classrooms. Or maybe you’ll remember that the State Board of Education recently pushed back against a pre-filed bill to ban mask requirements in schools. Regardless, I’m willing to bet you don’t think about them very often.
ELECTIONS
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Political unity abused by Republicans for partisan benefit

"Bipartisan unity" is a tool too often used by opposing political actors to water down the ideas of their opponents instead of actively debating their merits. There will undoubtedly be people that are unhappy with decisions made by politicians on every level of government—that is simply the nature of the process.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Democrats Sue Over GOP Election ‘Investigation’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state Senate sued Friday evening in a state court to block a Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. Democrats had said they would sue within days after the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena. The subpoena seeks detailed state election records, including communication with counties and the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The subpoena is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
breezejmu.org

Opinion | Looking ahead, Republicans could win the House in 2022

In 2020, the U.S. voted for Republicans (GOP) to be removed from their majority in the Senate and occupancy of the White House. While the Republicans are still dealing with the implications of not holding a majority in either chamber, GOP leaders are looking forward to a year where they know they can come back — 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Delaware County Daily Times

Ex-federal prosecutor under Trump joins Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bill McSwain, top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump, will run for governor, he announced Monday, joining a crowded Republican field that may still yet get bigger. McSwain’s announcement was not a surprise. He had written to Trump in July, seeking the former...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gazette

Republicans who want Biden's job assail federal vaccine mandate

Republicans with their eyes on the White House wasted little time ripping President Joe Biden's executive order mandating the coronavirus vaccine nationwide, saying he overstepped his constitutional authority and is attempting to distract Americans from Afghanistan. In tweets, statements, and television interviews, governors and senators mulling a 2024 presidential bid...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Denver Post

Opinion: Colorado Republicans should abandon the open primary through vote or court

My good friend George Brauchler has offered a defense of Colorado’s present open primary system and warned of dire consequences if the Republican Party’s State Central Committee votes to abandon it at the upcoming September 18 meeting. Our disagreement illustrates how divisive the new open primary system has become: there are good people and loyal Republicans on both sides.
COLORADO STATE
Slate

Republicans Don’t Actually Want Roe v. Wade to End This Way

On Sept. 1, the anti-abortion movement won its most substantial legal victory in nearly half a century. But most Republicans don’t actually want to talk about it. Instead, the GOP’s reaction to Texas’ six-week abortion ban—which took effect at the beginning of the month after the Supreme Court refused to block it—has been silence, punctuated by lies about the law itself. Despite the Republican Party’s decadeslong crusade against Roe v. Wade, the vast majority of GOP politicians declined to celebrate, or even note, Roe’s functional demise. Why?
CONGRESS & COURTS

