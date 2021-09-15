CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 high school seniors named National Merit semifinalists

By From staff reports
The Joplin Globe
 5 days ago

Six area high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit scholarship program.

Semifinalists are Ian A. Ding, Abhijith Jenkins and Shrihari Nagarajan, all of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin; Lee F. Goetzinger, of Carthage High School; Jacob Z. Mathew, of Pittsburg (Kansas) High School; and Shekhar K. Gugnani, of Fort Scott (Kansas) High School.

They will have the opportunity to compete for approximately 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth $30 million that will be offered next spring.

The 2022 program began in 2020, when high school juniors took a qualifying test that served as an initial screen of program entrants. The pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

To be considered for a National Merit award, semifinalists must advance to the finalist level of the competition by having an outstanding academic record, writing an essay and earning qualifying SAT or ACT scores. About 95% of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of finalists will win a National Merit scholarship.

Three types of scholarships will be offered in the spring. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships to be awarded on a state-representational basis.

About 1,000 corporate-sponsored scholarships will be provided by roughly 220 business organizations. Additionally, approximately 4,000 college-sponsored scholarships will be awarded to students attending the sponsoring institution.

Scholarship winners will be announced in stages beginning in April and concluding in July.

