Windows server 2012 R2 is automatically going offline
SERVER - HP PROLIANT DL 380 GEN9. I am facing an issue that my server is going offline automatically, But the server lights and harddisk lights are working. My applications also not working when the server is gone offline, also I am not able to connect remote desktop connections. I am getting the display on the monitor but my keyboard and mouse are not acting during this situation. after the restart its working but after that again going to offline after couple of hours.community.hpe.com
