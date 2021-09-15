Windows server 2012 R2 is automatically going offline

How to Get a Shell on a Website using a File [Tutorial]. User-uploaded files can give hackers a potential entry-point into web apps, making their safe handling an extremely important task for administrators and the security team. If these files are not validated properly, a remote attacker could upload a malicious file on the web server and cause a serious breach. Malicious files uploads are the result of improper file validation. This leading to code execution. According to OWASP, unrestricted file upload vulnerabilities can allow two different types of attacks. Usually web apps have restrictions to try to make this kind of attacks more difficult, but there are various techniques hackers could use to beat file upload restrictions and get a reverse shell.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO