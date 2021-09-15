CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How would a winter lockdown 'protect' an NHS that still can't get its act together?

By Allison Pearson
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the day that the Prime Minister announced his new health and social care levy – only £36 billion over three years, you won’t feel a thing! – a doctor friend was browsing on the NHS Jobs portal. It showed seven jobs with a responsibility for diversity and inclusion. The combined maximum salary of those posts was £400,000. For that same amount, my friend said grimly, those seven hospitals could collectively employ 10 Band 6 senior staff nurses or 13 Band 5 staff nurses.

