Tom Brady loves to issue painful reminders to teams he’s beaten in the past. His latest one might be his best yet. Brady posted his weekly “W” video Monday following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over Dallas on Thursday. Brady’s comments aren’t that exciting — he’s happy to be back and pleased to get the win. What is noticeable, however, is the computer screen over Brady’s right shoulder. The time on it? 3:28. Did we mention that Brady is set to face the Atlanta Falcons this week?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO