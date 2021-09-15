Reader’s View – Hopes Council gains some courage

What is the net net for the city folks by having the harbor development? Is it a restaurant, expensive at that? A place to park your yacht? A bar to belly up to? Will the city folk rent a condo? A few knickknack shoppes may sell a bit more. Now, we did lose a park and recreation area, but apparently the Council thought it was worth it. They even declared it to serve a public purpose. I don't know how they came up with that.