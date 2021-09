America’s Got Talent’s 16th season is set to end this week with one performer set to walk away with the $1M grand prize. The show’s top ten finalists will be joined by a swathe of celebrity guests on the show on Wednesday September 15 including Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Bishop Briggs, George Lopez, Rico Rodriguez, Olympic Silver Medal gymnasts Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner and AGT season nine winner and Las Vegas headliner Mat Franco, The winner will be named tomorrow night and along with the grand prize will join America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino this fall. The...

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO