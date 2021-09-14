CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

One design firm - architect/professional/structural engineering license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60508 during 2021

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one design firm - architect/professional/structural engineering license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60508 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kane County Reporter

Eight respiratory care practitioner licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60506 during 2021

At least eight respiratory care practitioner licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60506 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
HEALTH SERVICES
Kane County Reporter

Eight professional licenses issued in South Elgin during Q2

There were eight professional licenses issued in South Elgin during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structural Engineering#Design#Zip Code#Idfpr
CBS Miami

Collins Park Garage In Miami Beach Achieves Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design Gold Certification

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach city officials announced Tuesday that the Collins Park Garage has achieved a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification. Officials said the garage near the Bass museum, with its 7-level garage, offering 513 parking spaces and approximately 16,000 gross square feet of retail space on the ground level, reduces heat, conserves water, and is designed with energy efficiency as a focus. “The Collins Park Garage is the first municipal LEED-certified parking facility in the City of Miami Beach,” explained City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “This further demonstrates how we incorporate sustainable design and construction practices...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
texasbreaking.com

Stimulus Checks Update – New COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Will Be Available For Some US Workers – Are You Eligible?

The Biden administration has come up with a new $700 million program to assist Americans to pay for protective equipment or child care among other crucial expenses. With this, the government intends to offer financial relief through what are essentially targeted stimulus checks. However, the cash will only be available for select eligible people.
AGRICULTURE
propertyindustryeye.com

Shocking! Drug Squad finds tenant had wired door handle to the mains

Propertymark says agents need to be diligent after a number of case studies have been bought to their attention on the growth of cannabis in rental properties and the devastating lengths tenants will go to booby-trap them in order to prevent anyone entering. A recent straw poll held by Propertymark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

New-home construction improves in August, driven by increase in multifamily building

U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million in August, representing a 3.9% increase from the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Compared with August 2020, housing starts were up 17.4%. The pace of permitting for new housing units also increased in August. Permitting for new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.73 million, up 6% from July and 13.5% from a year ago. With both housing starts and building permits, the gains recorded in August were driven by an uptick in multifamily construction activity. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected housing starts to occur at a pace of 1.55 million and building permits to come in at a pace of 1.62 million.
REAL ESTATE
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy