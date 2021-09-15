Charlie_IMHO GGN Historical Mock Draft Record. Part 1.

With all of the back and forth arguing about arm chair GM's etc I went back and put all of my GGN mock draft picks into a spreadsheet so I could post my record. As a frustrated angry Jets fan watching the offensive line on Sunday I was disgusted and infuriated yet again. I abolutely hate people who only comment with the benefit of hindsght so I always try to put mine up in real time or shortly after to be honest. If I'm going to have strong opinons and unfortunately too often a Jet critic which I believe is justified it's only fair I go on the record so others can cittique me as well. Its a bit tedious now since the comments are no longer wih the posts indefinitely but now I have for future reference.