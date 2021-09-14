CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 professional licenses set to lapse in zip code 60093 during week ending September 5

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 6 days ago

22 professional licenses are set to lapse in zip code 60093 during the week ending September 5, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work...

