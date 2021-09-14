CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 dietitian nutritionist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61920 during 2021

By East Central Reporter Reports
 8 days ago

At least 12 dietitian nutritionist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61920 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...

