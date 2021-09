State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) wants his constituents to know he opposes the clean energy bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker just signed into law. “The energy bill which passed the House last night threatens the financial stability and strong reliability of Springfield’s taxpayer-owned, non-profit energy producer City, Water, Light and Power,” Butler posted on Facebook. "I also understand that reliable baseload energy is vitally important to my town and the district I represent. Shutting down CWLP’s Dolman 4 plant will reduce reliability while expanding our need to important energy from states which utilize coal plants much more than we do.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO