Buying Cars

2022 Jeep Compass Review: It's What's On the Inside That Counts

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Jeep Compass is an important car for Jeep. Tackling one of the biggest segments in Australia – the small to mid-sized SUV category – means fierce competition. Instead of simply throwing some new wheels on the facelift model for 2022, the brand went ahead and completely redesigned the interior to meet market expectations. The powertrain remains the same, so the question begs… is it sufficient in a market filled with turbochargers and hybrids, or with the addition of a new interior, does it simply not matter at all?

