California State

California's largest trees threatened by fire in Sequoia National Park

By Amy Graff, SFGATE
KSBW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULARE COUNTY, Calif. — -Updates:Get the latest information from the U.S. Forest Service. -Park info: Get the latest details on Twitter and the parks' website. Multiple wildfires ignited amid a lightning blitz on Sept. 9 in California's neighboring national parks Sequoia and Kings Canyon. The parks, located about 200 miles north of Los Angeles, are popular tourist spots and home to some of the world's largest trees.

