806 Fall Bucket List

Our enchanting bucket list of activities will have you falling for fall here in Lubbock, Texas. I think we can all agree one of the best fall experiences is the initial feeling of the crisp air. There is something magical about the turn of the season in the “Hub City.” There is nothing more hygge than the changing leaves, football weekends and cozying up in our favorite sweaters for a night out at the corn maze or fair. Whether you are with your friends, families, or your boo (let’s not get too corny with all of the fall puns), there is something for everyone to enjoy this season.