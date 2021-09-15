CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

DC sweeps Apollo, 3-0

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaviess County was able to subdue Apollo in three sets in a 9th District volleyball match on Monday. The Lady Panthers had been working on being aggressive from the start of matches and staying that way throughout. They stuck to that formula on the way to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-13 win at the DCHS gymnasium.

