DC sweeps Apollo, 3-0

Nixa volleyball traveled to Kickapoo for a showdown with Jefferson City and Helias Catholic on Sept. 4. In set one, Jeff. City (6-2) got out to an early 4-3 lead however, that would be the Lady Jays only lead of the set. Nixa (2-0) proceeded to go on a seven-point run that was capped off with an unbelievable pickup by Maddie Golmen to stretch the Lady Eagle lead to 12-5. Led by a combined eleven kills from Jaycee Fixsen and Allie Bilmyer, Nixa would take the set 25-10. Set two was more of the same by Nixa. After giving the first point to the Lady Jays, they would go on a 8-0 run led by kills from a pair of juniors, Norah Clark and Hillary Estes. An ace from Missouri State commit Fixsen would give Nixa their largest lead of the set at 18-6. Sophomore Jacy Bray finished the set at 25-16 with a dump that split diving bodies.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO