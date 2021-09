Banana Beach surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots. The surf forecast for Banana Beach over the next 12 days: The first swell (rated 1 star or higher) is forecast to arrive on Wednesday (Sep 15) at 5PM. The primary swell is predicted to be 3.0m and 8s period. The wind is predicted to be cross-offshore as the swell arrives.