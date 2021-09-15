CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Twenty-seven new cases here

 5 days ago

The Crawford County Health Department reported another 27 new cases of the coronavirus here Tuesday.

CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,198 More Coronavirus Cases And 44 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,198 new coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,370,247 cases and 28,812 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs. The state says 12,538,139 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,120,675 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WAVY News 10

NC COVID-19 September 16 update: 7,160 new cases, deaths hit seven-month high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday. Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday’s report with 7,160 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the second straight day and the fourth time in less than a week that the state has reported more than 7,000 cases in a 24-hour period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Atlantic City Press

New Jersey reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,800 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Atlantic: 28,663 cases, 681 deaths, 309,725 vaccine doses administered. Cape May: 5,623 cases, 188 deaths, 114,725 vaccine doses administered. Cumberland: 16,497 cases, 417 deaths, 146,950 vaccine doses administered. Ocean: 74,310 cases, 2,079 deaths, 598,357 vaccine doses administered. Figures are as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NRToday.com

Seven deaths reported as COVID-19 cases see drop over weekend

While positive coronavirus cases saw a significant drop Sunday and Monday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team announced seven new deaths in its Monday report. Three of those deaths were reportedly from earlier in September, including a 32-year-old man who died Sept. 5 and indications of the coronavirus were discovered post-mortem. Of the seven deaths reported Monday, six were reportedly unvaccinated.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Dr. Carr presented with service award

Lawrence County Memorial Hospital CEO Don Robbins (left), presented Dr. Gary Carr with a service award on Sept. 7 at the LCMH board meeting.
POLITICS
CROP Walk scheduled for Sept. 26

BRIDGEPORT — The Lawrence County CROP Walk is planned for Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the south side shelter at Red Hills State Park.
POLITICS
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
Department of Health
York News-Times

Health district had 174 new COVID-19 cases in seven-day period

YORK – The latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department result in a calculation of 174 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent seven-day period being reported. The number of new cases continues to be very high, but it is slightly lower than a few weeks ago when the seven-day total was over 200.
YORK, NE
universitystar.com

Hays County reports seven new COVID-19 fatalities, 273 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reports seven new COVID-19-related fatalities Sept. 13, an Austin woman in her 60s, a Buda man in his 80s, a Buda woman in her 80s, a Kyle man in his 30s, a San Marcos woman in her 70s, a San Marcos man in his 50s, and a San Marcos man in his 80. There have been a total of 340 fatalities in the county.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KCCI.com

Iowa's COVID-19 cases increase by 9,167 over seven days

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 9,100 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Data released Monday by the Iowa DPH show 9,167 positive test results in the last week. So far, 459,617 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
IOWA STATE
therecord-online.com

COVID cases up seven in Clinton County

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,391 new COVID-19 cases across the state. In Clinton County seven new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,975. Centre County saw an increase of 16 to 18,048, while Lycoming County increased by 44 to 12,968.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTVQ

268 new COVID cases Friday push Fayette’s seven-day average up to 231

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another day of new COVID cases well over 200 pushed Fayette County’s seven-day positivity rate up again. And with the surge reaching the highest levels in months last week, Fayette County health officials worry the numbers will only get worse coming out of the Labor Day weekend holiday because of family gatherings, football games and other events that prompted gatherings.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
CBS LA

County Health Officials Announce Order Requiring Proof Of Vaccination At Some Indoor And Outdoor Venues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination. Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events. “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director. Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required. The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
cwbradio.com

New COVID Variant Found in Wisconsin

(WBAY) The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to have a stranglehold on Wisconsin’s coronavirus cases, but there’s a new weed in the garden. Out of the 180 random samples from the week of August 23 tested by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, there was one case of the mu variant, or 0.56% of the samples tested from that week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTVQ

Fayette County reports a slight rise in seven-day average COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s fight against COVID continues on. According to the Lexington-Fayette County health Department’s daily report Thursday, the county confirmed 263 cases Tuesday. The city has had 3,326 cases so far in September. The new cases pushed the county’s seven-day rolling average to 226, which was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
roblawnews.com

Haunted house planned

Hutsonville firefighters will again host a Firehouse of Horrors this October.
POLITICS

