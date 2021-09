There are sometimes in Hollywood that if you bide your time long enough, the things you wish for can come true, and eight years after she expressed an interest in playing Lara Croft in the reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise, Hayley Atwell is to voice the character in Netflix's new anime series based on the ever popular archaeological adventurer. The project was originally announced back in January when Netflix ordered the show, and now it seems they have found the perfect voice for the character in the Agent Carter actress.

