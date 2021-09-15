The Music And Genius Of Fela Kuti: Remembering Nigeria’s Afro Beat Maverick 24 Years On
LAGOS, Nigeria — During his lifetime, Nigerian musician and political activist Fela Anikilopa Kuti, who died on Aug. 2, 1997, was a human force of nature who redefined Africa’s music scene. He married 27 women at once on Feb. 20, 1978, who were his bandmates, but rendered homeless a year before after the military destroyed his self-declared Kalukuta Republic in Lagos. The source […]www.thefloridastar.com
