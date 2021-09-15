CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John E. Binger

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn E. Binger, of Milford, was born June 8, 1959, to Dwight and Ruth (Huelle) Binger in Central City. He graduated from Grand Island High School in 1977. On July 11, 1981, John married Valerie Appel, and to this union was born a daughter, Elizabeth. They lived in the Plainview/Creighton area. John worked for Thrivent as a financial advisor. In his free time, he enjoyed Husker football, singing, playing cards and gardening/landscaping. John passed away Sept. 10, 2021, in Milford, at the age of 62 years, 3 months and 2 days.

