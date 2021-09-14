Call of Duty’s 2022 instalment rumoured to be Modern Warfare 2
It sounds like next year’s Call of Duty game will be a follow up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That’s according to insider Tom Henderson who spotted the codename ‘Project Cortez’ from the recent Nvidia Geforce Now leak as per Video Games Chronicle. Apparently, VGC’s own sources have backed up this claim and say the sequel’s campaign will see US forces fighting Colombian drug cartels. The claims were also corroborated by several other sources, including to Eurogamer.www.videogamer.com
