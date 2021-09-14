Call of Duty’s 2022 instalment rumoured to be Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta will run between September 18th and September 20th, with early access players being able to join from September 16th. We are now only a couple of months away from Call of Duty: Vanguard launching on November 5th, and Activision has detailed its plans for the open beta which will run later this month ahead of the game’s release. Players that have preordered the game will be able to take part in the early access period starting on September 16th and ending on September 18th, while everyone else will be able to join in on the action during the open beta between September 18th and September 20th. Microsoft has noted that an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be necessary to play during the early access period, but not during the open beta — for most regions at least.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO