Jimmy and Greg are back with another episode of the Growing Cubs Podcast as the 2021 baseball season comes to an end. The guys start the episode by discussing the recent Brennen Davis promotion to Triple-A Iowa and what that means for his future in the organization. Then, Jimmy dives into the great season Bryan Hudson has had out of the Tennessee Smokies bullpen before Greg shares weird stats he has found on players throughout the system. The guys end the episode taking listener questions.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO