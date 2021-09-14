CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champions League predictions - matchday 1

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of waiting, the Champions League is back - with the first round of fixtures set to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. There are plenty of interesting storylines already brewing this time out. Can Chelsea defend their title? Have Paris Saint-Germain finally got enough to overcome their Champions League hoodoo? And can Cristiano Ronaldo turn Manchester United into genuine contenders?

goal.com

Premier League Stat Pack: Matchday 4

As the competition resumes after the international break, Goal lists outstanding head-to-head records between teams that will clash over the weekend. Crystal Palace are winless in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Spurs (D2 L10) since a 2-1 win in January 2015. The Eagles have scored just four goals in this run, failing to find the net on eight occasions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UCL Matchday 1 Picks | The Champions League Show (Ep. 25)

The Champions League returns with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. Billi breaks down a hand-picked selection of key games, including Bayern’s trip to Barcelona in Tuesday’s game of the night. Wednesday’s game of the night, sees Real Madrid travel to Inter Milan, while favorites PSG open up in Brugge.
UEFA
90min.com

Man Utd predicted lineup vs Young Boys - Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford homecoming went about as well as it could've on Saturday, as Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1. Ronaldo spoke about what his new team needs to do to win the Premier League and the Champions League in the aftermath, and United get their campaign going in the latter on Tuesday evening - with a trip to Switzerland to play Young Boys.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Milan predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Champions League

It has been a long time coming but Milan are finally back in the Champions League, and they kick off their European campaign with a tough trip to Anfield on Wednesday night. The Rossoneri have only met Liverpool twice before. Unbelievably, both of their previous encounters have been Champions League finals, spaced just two years apart in 2005 and 2007.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs RB Leipzig - Champions League

Manchester City kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday night, looking to go one better this season after losing in the final of the competition last term. The draw hasn't been kind to them - they face fellow European giants PSG in the group stages, as well as their first opponents, RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Inter predicted lineup vs Real Madrid - Champions League

Inter host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening in a clash between the two clear favourites to qualify from Group D. Robbed of their manager, top scorer (and assister), along with the agent of chaos that linked defence and attack, there has been a lot of change at San Siro since the Nerazzurri ended a decade-long wait for the Serie A title last summer.
UEFA
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Malmo - Champions League

Juventus' start to the Serie A season has been pitiful and they will be aiming to return to winning ways when their Champions League campaign gets going against Malmo on Tuesday. Despite their domestic struggles, the Old Lady go into this one as clear favourites - but they will have...
UEFA
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 keys to victory against Inter Milan on Champions League Matchday 1

Real Madrid is fresh off a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo on LaLiga’s Matchday 4 and they look to take their good scoring form into the Champions League. Real Madrid will face Inter Milan on Matchday 1 at the San Siro on Wednesday. Inter would be the strongest opposition Real will have faced so far in the season. The Italian champions have been in good form, picking up seven points of the available nine within the first three games of Serie A.
UEFA

