CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albertville, AL

Billiejean Bruce

advertisergleam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilliejean Bruce, 90, of Albertville passed away on September 7, 2021. Billiejean enjoyed spending her time reading and fostered a love of books in her grandchildren, taking them with her on trips to the Albertville Public Library. Her love of reading extended into her social life as well, she was a longtime book club member and loved not only reading but discussing books among friends. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, and a good game of cards.

www.advertisergleam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albertville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
Person
James Mcdaniel
Person
Ann Wilson
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy