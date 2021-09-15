Billiejean Bruce, 90, of Albertville passed away on September 7, 2021. Billiejean enjoyed spending her time reading and fostered a love of books in her grandchildren, taking them with her on trips to the Albertville Public Library. Her love of reading extended into her social life as well, she was a longtime book club member and loved not only reading but discussing books among friends. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, and a good game of cards.