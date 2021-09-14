CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children Under 12 Can Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Starting Next Month

By Carisbel Guaramato
journalistpr.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a media report, due to the increase in cases of the Delta variant in the United States of America, children under the age of 12 will begin to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the end of next month. The New York Times, in a report, quoted two health...

journalistpr.com

Comments / 1

