Disney World Has A New ‘Ratatouille’ Ride—And A Remote-Control Rat That Will Crawl On You

A popular Disney World attraction will shut down for the first part of 2022. Walt Disney World recently announced that Expedition Everest, the only roller coaster in its Animal Kingdom park, will shut down from January 4th until mid-April. The ride will be shut down for "refurbishments" and Walt Disney World Today News claims that the prolonged shutdown involves the ride system. Notably, it does not appear that the Yeti animatronic, which has not operated correctly since 2006, will be fixed while the ride is not active. Additionally, the Kali River Rapids ride will also be shut down starting on November 1st for its annual maintenance cycle. The Kali River Rapids ride refurbishments are expected to take about a month to repair.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO