CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Successfully Caring for Orchids is Easier Than You May Think

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) Some people shy away from orchids because they appear fragile, but mostly these gorgeous plants are just misunderstood. Even if you’ve never owned a houseplant or tried your hand at gardening, you can successfully grow Phalaenopsis (moth) orchids. Perfect for beginners, they are easy to grow and require minimal care. To get started, check out the tips and resources available at justaddiceorchids.com.

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crossville Chronicle

ENJOYING NATURE: Climbing that mountain might be easier than you think

Getting to the top of a 14,000-foot mountain is something many people have on their bucket lists. If that is not on your list, I recommend that you add it and scratch one of your unattainable goals. You are probably never going to lose those 15 pounds or learn Spanish,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchids#Plant#Statepoint#Phalaenopsis#Justaddiceorchids Com
vpr.org

Moving In; Bringing Your Outdoor Plants Inside For The Fall And Winter

When September comes, you should be thinking about preparing your plants for relocating indoors. Certain plants take well to the move, and some good candidates are flowering plants like geraniums, fuschia and mandevilla and herbs like rosemary, parsley and chives. Even hot peppers do well indoors. If your plants are...
GARDENING
snntv.com

How To Keep Your Home Always Clean And Organized

Originally Posted On: How To Keep Your Home Always Clean And Organized (pressurewasherify.com) Keeping your home clean and organized is a necessity. Having a clean and organized apartment makes you feel a lot better when sad and depressed. Although. keeping your house clean and organized can be a huge task.
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Science

Bamboo fabric is less sustainable than you think

If you love clothes but want to protect the planet, you might find yourself at a crossroads pretty often. The fashion industry as it stands isn’t exactly sustainable, and tricky marketing means even the most environmentally aware consumers can fall victim to greenwashing. Bamboo fabric is the perfect example. On...
ENVIRONMENT
Well+Good

How Long Should You Work Out? Probably Less Than You Think

Some movement is always better than none (just 60 seconds of exercise can make up for 14 minutes spent sitting, ICYWW). And while I love going to an hour-long workout class, once I walk or take the subway there and back, I've burned at least two hours (maybe more) by the time I make it home. Factor in showering, breakfast, and the workout itself, and well...you get the picture. Seeing that workouts can be hard to fit into jam-packed schedules, how exactly do you know how long you should be working out?
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
healthdigest.com

Why Getting A Facelift Is Riskier Than You Think

Also known as a rhytidectomy, a facelift is a popular cosmetic surgical procedure that reduces signs of aging in the face and neck. As you get older, the skin and tissue in your face lose elasticity. This can cause deep wrinkles and sagging skin that can increase the appearance of old age. When performed by a trained, board-certified plastic surgeon, this surgery can be a safe way to get a more youthful appearance. However, there are many risks associated with going under the knife.
SKIN CARE
Southside Times

Torrys Top 10: Signs your pet may not love you as much as you think

The cat is giving you the side-eye. You were updating your will and noticed somebody had changed your beneficiary to “Mister Barker.”. There’s a knife in the goldfish bowl and you don’t recognize it. Your talking parrot is threatening to go to the cops. You made a Facebook page for...
PETS
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
modernfarmer.com

How to (Actually) Get Rid of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are the worst. One day, you have a perfectly lovely banana sitting on your counter, and the next, you’re hosting a bed and breakfast for a colony of vermin, and they are overstaying their welcome. Fruit flies can pop up at any time of year, but they are...
PETS
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy