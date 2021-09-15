St. Vincent Celebrates Huge Anniversary

In lieu of the upcoming film The Nowhere Inn where she stars with Carrie Brownstein, St. Vincent has shared a video for the film’s title track. Here, she stands behind a singer that is performing to a packed audience in an elegant theatre, while she is actually the one singing for the poser performer, as they both bear matching green gowns. St. Vincent and the performer are mimicking each other’s graceful hand gestures, and when the curtain closes, she chases her doppelganger through several red curtains. Singing “Been waiting now for years to see you / In my everlasting mirror,” she approaches and tries to turn around the fake-St. Vincent, to find out she has no face at all and pulls out a ring from her hair.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO