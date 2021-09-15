CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

St. Vincent Celebrates Huge Anniversary

By Ioana Onofrei
uncrazed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the release of the album back in 2011, St. Vincent brought out four albums. Her most recent release was earlier this year with the 2021 album, Daddy’s Home. About the creative process for the album and what the passing of time meant to her career, St. Vincent added:

www.uncrazed.com

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveller.com

Culture hopping with St Vincent

Musician St. Vincent has worked with some of the biggest names in the business. Here she shares her favourite places in the world. ‘On a random day off in the Swiss city a few years ago, I went to this gallery. It was full of pieces created by people who are so deeply compelled to make art, even if they are in really difficult circumstances, even if their mental health is tenuous. There was a wedding dress sewn by a woman who had been institutionalised, but her big dream was to get married one day, and so she made this dress out of old sheets from the hospital. I remember that woman whenever I think about the creative process being difficult.’ artbrut.ch.
ENTERTAINMENT
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to ST. VINCENT with SPOON at Hollywood Bowl on 9/24!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see ST. VINCENT with SPOON and MEREBA at Hollywood Bowl on Friday, September 24th!. Grammy-winning musical and visual icon St. Vincent brings her latest to the Bowl along with Austin's most esteemed rock ambassadors, Spoon, joining the bill. Plus, multifaceted artist Mereba opens. Don't miss this on September 24.
ENTERTAINMENT
depauliaonline.com

St. Vincent’s DeJamz

INDUSTRY BABY — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow. Lil Nas X has faced controversy after controversy, from his “Satan” shoes promoting his other hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” to more recently his prosthetic baby bump. This song, particularly its corresponding music video, set Twitter ablaze yet again. The music video features the rapper dancing around a jail. At one point, Lil Nas X was dancing around in a shower with fellow inmates. The song itself begins with the rapper humbly bragging about the awards he has won in his career. This song seems to be a middle finger to the haters as he describes how he started versus how he’s blown up.
MUSIC
48hills.org

Under the Stars: St. Vincent, Thao, Eris Drew, more musical highlights

Under the Stars is a quasi-weekly column that presents new music releases, upcoming shows, and a number of other adjacent items. We keep on rising to the top, SF!. The music is starting to get faint around here, people. It happened just 10 days after reporting that longtime music site...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram A
Spin

See St. Vincent Chase Herself in Haunting ‘The Nowhere Inn’ Video

In lieu of the upcoming film The Nowhere Inn where she stars with Carrie Brownstein, St. Vincent has shared a video for the film’s title track. Here, she stands behind a singer that is performing to a packed audience in an elegant theatre, while she is actually the one singing for the poser performer, as they both bear matching green gowns. St. Vincent and the performer are mimicking each other’s graceful hand gestures, and when the curtain closes, she chases her doppelganger through several red curtains. Singing “Been waiting now for years to see you / In my everlasting mirror,” she approaches and tries to turn around the fake-St. Vincent, to find out she has no face at all and pulls out a ring from her hair.
MOVIES
NPR

Enter 'The Metallica Blacklist': St. Vincent And Jason Isbell On The Black Album

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" changed the landscape of rock music after the release of the band's self-titled record in 1991. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, they are releasing The Metallica Blacklist: a compilation that features over 50 different artists covering songs from the record affectionately known as "The Black Album."
MUSIC
Roger Ebert

Being St. Vincent: Annie Clark on The Nowhere Inn

You know Annie Clark better as St. Vincent, the avant-garde guitar god who’s gradually emerged as her generation’s most daringly chameleonic rock star. But, frankly, you don’t know anything about either of them, at least not with certainty. That’s the basic setup of “The Nowhere Inn,” out Friday from IFC....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Keshia Knight Pulliam AKA Rudy of ‘Cosby Show’ Shared Fiancé Proposing to Her in Front of Her Daughter on 1st Anniversary

Keshia Knight Pulliam recently went down memory lane as she recalled the events of her engagement night. She shared the moments with her Instagram fans, and they loved it. American actress Keshia Pulliam Knight remains one of the most iconic stars in Hollywood. She is famous for her role as Miranda Lucas Payne in Tyler Perry's "House Of Payne" and Rudy Huxtable in "The Cosby Show."
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy