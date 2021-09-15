CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Clay Helton out, Southern California begins search for its next coach

By Ralph D. Russo The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California is about to embark on a coaching search that will cast a shadow over the entire college football season. Clay Helton's time as the Trojans coach came to end Monday, 11 weeks before the conference championship game will be played and with eight days left in the summer.

www.decaturdaily.com

247Sports

LOOK: USC players, staff react to the firing of head coach Clay Helton

On Monday, following an ugly, ugly 42-28 loss to Stanford in the Coliseum, USC announced the termination of head coach Clay Helton. Helton started his USC coaching career working as Lane Kiffin's quarterback coach starting in 2010. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2012 and then offensive coordinator in 2013. That season Kiffin was fired by then athletic director Pat Haden and Ed Orgeron was named interim head coach. Despite going 6-2 with a win over No. 4 Stanford, Haden passed on hiring Oregon full time and instead brought back Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian to take over the Trojan football program. The devastated Orgeron left immediately and Helton served as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Bowl win over Fresno State.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clay Helton buyout: How much USC will pay its former head coach

Clay Helton’s firing on Monday ended the 49-year-old’s decade-plus association with USC’s football team. Initially brought on board by Lane Kiffin in 2010 as the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach, Helton served as interim head coach on 2 occasions: in 2013 and 2o15, eventually being named the permanent head coach in the latter stages of the 2015 season.
Boston Globe

USC dismisses head football coach Clay Helton

Southern California fired football coach Clay Helton on Monday, two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford that dropped the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) out of the AP Top 25. Donte Williams, the Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over as head coach for USC’s Pac-12 contest at Washington State this weekend. Williams, a Los Angeles-area native and the first Black head coach in USC football history, joined the program in 2020 and has played a major role in USC’s significant recruiting advancements over the past two cycles. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime college football powerhouse. The Trojans won the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season and the Pac-12 title in 2017 while Sam Darnold was their quarterback, but Helton’s teams otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations around a program with 11 national championships. Helton was 19-14 since the 2017 season, and he repeatedly avoided vocal calls for his dismissal from fans and boosters during that stretch. Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as USC’s athletic director in November 2019, and the school’s aspirations for national title contention ramped up again with major additions to all areas of the football program.
roarlionsroar.com

USC Fires Clay Helton

USC has fired head football Clay Helton after more than six seasons in charge of the Trojan's program. Helton has been at USC since 2010 when he joined the staff as the quarterback's coach. He first served as interim head coach in 2013 for the Trojan's bowl before returning to his offensive coordinator duties in 2014. He was named was formally named USC's head coach in November of 2015.
NBC San Diego

USC Fires Football Coach Clay Helton Two Games Into His Seventh Season

USC has fired football coach Clay Helton after the Trojans suffered an upset loss at home Saturday to Stanford. The Cardinal defeated the No. 14 Trojans 42-28 Saturday night at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, dropping USC to 1-1 on the season. The game dramatically altered the early season trajectories of...
clnsmedia.com

Clay Helton ran out of chances

Ryan Kartje on how USC approached Clay Helton heading into the season: The criteria for the most consequential decision of Mike Bohn’s career was established ahead of the football season, weeks before the disastrous defeat that accelerated the end of Clay Helton’s disappointing tenure as USC’s coach. In the late...
chatsports.com

Opinion: Misery Index's No. 1 spot goes to Southern Cal, Clay Helton

USC Trojans football, Clay Helton, Lynn Swann, University of Southern California, Misery Index, Pat Haden, New York City. Southern Cal should construct a big digital display board at the entrance to campus, similar to the national debt clock near Bryant Park in New York City. Only at USC, it should count backward every day on the amount of money owed to Clay Helton for the remainder of his contract.
247Sports

USC football: Fired coach Clay Helton pens farewell message

The University of Southern California decided to part ways with head football coach Clay Helton just two weeks into his seventh season at the helm. After entering the 2021 campaign firmly on the hot seat, Helton ends his tenure at USC with an overall record of 46-24, following a 42-28 loss to Stanford over the weekend.
USA Today

Trojans Wire discusses Clay Helton exit, USC search with Mark Rogers

Trojans Wire is willing to talk to podcasters, TV hosts, creators of streamed broadcasts, radio talk show hosts, and anyone else who wants insight on the Clay Helton firing and the USC head coaching search. We made an appearance on another broadcast Tuesday afternoon. Mark Rogers — you can find...
sports360az.com

Wilner Hotline – USC Fires Helton as Head Coach, What’s Next?

USC’s dismissal of Clay Helton on Monday, two days after another embarrassing loss, was jolting. Not because Helton deserved to keep his job after so many years of stagnation. Not because the evidence was flimsy. Not because we’re only two weeks into the season. But because the movie was so...
USA Today

Photos of Clay Helton coaching USC against Notre Dame

When Notre Dame welcomes USC to South Bend on Oct. 23, it will be facing an opponent that looks slightly different. That’s because the Trojans have fired coach Clay Helton in the aftermath of an embarrassing home loss to Stanford. Helton, who was in his seventh full season on the job, went 46-24 during his time as head honcho in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

